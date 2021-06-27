-
-
Denny McCarthy shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Travelers Championship
-
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 27, 2021
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Denny McCarthy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round tied for 74th at 2 over; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Russell Henley, Jason Day, and Cameron Smith are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, Harris English, Beau Hossler, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 6th at 8 under.
McCarthy got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 431-yard par-4 third, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, McCarthy's 162 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 3 over for the round.
-
-