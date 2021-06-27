-
David Hearn shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
David Hearn hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hearn finished his round tied for 73rd at 2 over; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Russell Henley, Jason Day, and Cameron Smith are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, and Harris English are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Hearn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hearn had a 192 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hearn to even for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Hearn had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hearn to 1 over for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Hearn chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to even-par for the round.
