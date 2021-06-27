-
-
Chez Reavie shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Travelers Championship
-
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 27, 2021
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Chez Reavie hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 24th at 6 under; Hank Lebioda and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 11 under; Marc Leishman, Bubba Watson, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Beau Hossler, Jason Day, Harris English, Brooks Koepka, and Russell Henley are tied for 6th at 9 under.
After a 288 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Reavie chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Reavie's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Reavie hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.
Reavie missed the green on his first shot on the 158-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Reavie to 4 under for the round.
Reavie got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 3 under for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Reavie chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 4 under for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 17th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 3 under for the round.
Reavie got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reavie to 2 under for the round.
-
-