-
-
Charley Hoffman finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Travelers Championship
-
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 27, 2021
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Charley Hoffman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 30th at 5 under; Bubba Watson, Kramer Hickok, and Marc Leishman are tied for 1st at 11 under; Brooks Koepka, Kevin Kisner, Robert Streb, Harris English, and Brice Garnett are tied for 4th at 10 under; and Abraham Ancer, Jason Day, Beau Hossler, Russell Henley, and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 9 under.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Hoffman's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Hoffman's tee shot went 158 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
-
-