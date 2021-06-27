-
Carlos Ortiz putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 final round in the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Carlos Ortiz hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ortiz finished his round tied for 47th at 3 under; Hank Lebioda and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 11 under; Marc Leishman, Bubba Watson, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Beau Hossler, Jason Day, Harris English, Brooks Koepka, and Russell Henley are tied for 6th at 9 under.
After a 288 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Carlos Ortiz chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Carlos Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Ortiz had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.
Ortiz got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to even for the round.
