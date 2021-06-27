-
Cameron Smith shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Smith makes birdie on No. 15 at Travelers
In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Cameron Smith makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Cameron Smith hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 30th at 5 under; Harris English and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 13 under; Marc Leishman is in 3rd at 12 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 11 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smith to 1 over for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Smith chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to even for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Smith got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Smith to 2 over for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Smith chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smith to 6 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 5 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 171-yard par-3 16th, Smith missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Smith to 5 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Smith had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 4 over for the round.
