-
-
Cameron Percy finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Travelers Championship
-
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 27, 2021
-
Highlights
Cameron Percy sinks a 32-foot birdie putt at Travelers
In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Cameron Percy makes a 32-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Cameron Percy hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Percy finished his round tied for 54th at 2 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Russell Henley, Beau Hossler, Jason Day, Cameron Smith, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, Chez Reavie, and Harris English are tied for 8th at 8 under.
At the 434-yard par-4 first, Percy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Percy at 1 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Percy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Percy's tee shot went 242 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Percy's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
At the 523-yard par-5 13th, Percy got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Percy to even for the round.
-
-