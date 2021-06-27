-
Bubba Watson shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bubba Watson's wedge from rough to set up birdie at Travelers
In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Bubba Watson finds the green from an awkward lie in the rough, setting up his 13-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Bubba Watson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Watson finished his day tied for 19th at 7 under; Harris English and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 13 under; Marc Leishman is in 3rd at 12 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 11 under.
After a 299 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Watson chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Watson's 107 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Watson had a 67 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.
Watson got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to 2 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Watson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Watson at even-par for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Watson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to 3 over for the round.
