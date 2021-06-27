  • Bubba Watson shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Travelers Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Bubba Watson finds the green from an awkward lie in the rough, setting up his 13-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Bubba Watson's wedge from rough to set up birdie at Travelers

