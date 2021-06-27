-
Bryson DeChambeau shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Travelers Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
Bryson DeChambeau hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his round tied for 21st at 7 under; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 13 under; Marc Leishman, Kramer Hickok, and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Abraham Ancer, Brice Garnett, and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 11 under.
On the par-5 sixth, DeChambeau's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, DeChambeau got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved DeChambeau to even for the round.
After a 360 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, DeChambeau chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, DeChambeau's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
