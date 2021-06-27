  • Bryson DeChambeau shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Travelers Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Bryson DeChambeau's 43-yard pitch to 4 feet sets up birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Bryson DeChambeau's tight pitch yields birdie at Travelers

