  • Brooks Koepka shoots 5-under 65 in round four of the Travelers Championship

  • In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 3 of the Travelers Championship, where Bubba Watson’s driver head snapped off and flew 53 yards in an incredible round at TPC River Highlands and Brooks Koepka added to his hole-out tally in his wager with Justin Thomas.
    The Takeaway

