Brooks Koepka shoots 5-under 65 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Bubba’s driver head flies 53 yards, Koepka and JT’s hole-out bet
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 3 of the Travelers Championship, where Bubba Watson’s driver head snapped off and flew 53 yards in an incredible round at TPC River Highlands and Brooks Koepka added to his hole-out tally in his wager with Justin Thomas.
Brooks Koepka hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Koepka finished his round tied for 5th at 10 under with Kevin Kisner, Robert Streb, and Harris English; Brice Garnett, Bubba Watson, Kramer Hickok, and Marc Leishman are tied for 1st at 11 under; and Abraham Ancer, Jason Day, Beau Hossler, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 9 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Koepka to 1 over for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to even for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Koepka chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Koepka hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.
After a 349 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Koepka chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.
Koepka had a fantastic chip-in on the 158-yard par-3 11th. His his second shot went 27 yards to the right rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 3 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 4 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 5 under for the round.
