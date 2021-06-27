-
-
Brice Garnett shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Travelers Championship
-
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 27, 2021
-
Highlights
Brice Garnett drains 20-footer for birdie at Travelers
In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Brice Garnett makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Brice Garnett hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 5th at 10 under; Harris English and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 13 under; Marc Leishman is in 3rd at 12 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 11 under.
Garnett got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Garnett's 158 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to even-par for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Garnett hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Garnett's tee shot went 180 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
-
-