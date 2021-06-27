-
Brian Stuard finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brian Stuard sinks a 25-foot birdie putt at Travelers
In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Brian Stuard makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Brian Stuard hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 32nd at 5 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 11 under; Marc Leishman, Brooks Koepka, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Robert Streb, Hank Lebioda, Beau Hossler, Jason Day, Harris English, and Russell Henley are tied for 6th at 9 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Stuard hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stuard at 1 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Stuard chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Stuard's tee shot went 170 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
