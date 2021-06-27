  • Brian Harman putts well in round four of the Travelers Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Brian Harman makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Brian Harman makes birdie on No. 18 at Travelers

    In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Brian Harman makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.