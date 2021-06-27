-
Brian Harman putts well in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brian Harman makes birdie on No. 18 at Travelers
In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Brian Harman makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Brian Harman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harman finished his day tied for 5th at 10 under; Harris English and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 13 under; Marc Leishman is in 3rd at 12 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 11 under.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Brian Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brian Harman to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Harman's tee shot went 217 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Harman's 160 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Harman hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Harman to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Harman had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.
