Brendon Todd shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Brendon Todd hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Todd finished his round tied for 31st at 5 under; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 13 under; Marc Leishman and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Abraham Ancer, Russell Henley, Brian Harman, Harris English, and Brice Garnett are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the par-5 sixth, Todd's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
Todd got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Todd to even-par for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Todd's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 411-yard par-4 12th, Todd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Todd to 2 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.
