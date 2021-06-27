-
Beau Hossler delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the fourth at the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Beau Hossler hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hossler finished his round tied for 4th at 9 under with Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Jason Day, and Cameron Smith; Kevin Kisner, Bubba Watson, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, Harris English, Sam Burns, Robert Streb, Hank Lebioda, Brooks Koepka, and Troy Merritt are tied for 9th at 8 under.
On the par-4 second, Beau Hossler's 74 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Beau Hossler to 1 under for the round.
Hossler hit his drive to left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, he sank his approach from 112 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Hossler reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Hossler at 4 under for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Hossler hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hossler to 4 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 5 under for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Hossler chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 6 under for the round.
