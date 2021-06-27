-
Austin Eckroat shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Austin Eckroat walk-and-talk at Travelers
Prior to the 2021 Travelers Championship, Austin Eckroat played a practice round at TPC River Highlands while talking about his friendship with Viktor Hovland, how grateful he is for PGA TOUR University and what his goals are moving forward.
Austin Eckroat hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Eckroat finished his round tied for 46th at 3 under; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 11 under; Kevin Kisner, Bubba Watson, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Beau Hossler, Jason Day, Harris English, Andrew Putnam, and Cameron Smith are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th, Eckroat had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Eckroat to 1 over for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Eckroat chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Eckroat to even for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Eckroat hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.
