Andrew Svoboda shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Andrew Svoboda Monday qualifies for Travelers Championship
41-year-old Andrew Svoboda survives a four-man playoff for the final spot in the 2021 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. The journeyman’s last big win came on the Korn Ferry Tour at the 2016 Brasil Champions and has three career top 10s and nine career top 25s on the PGA TOUR.
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Andrew Svoboda hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Svoboda finished his round tied for 62nd at 1 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Russell Henley, Jason Day, and Cameron Smith are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, and Harris English are tied for 6th at 8 under.
Svoboda got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Svoboda to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Svoboda's 151 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svoboda to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Svoboda's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svoboda to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Svoboda's tee shot went 223 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 12th, Svoboda chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Svoboda to even-par for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Svoboda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svoboda to 1 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Svoboda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svoboda to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Svoboda had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svoboda to 1 under for the round.
