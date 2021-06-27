-
Andrew Putnam shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Andrew Putnam hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his round tied for 12th at 8 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 11 under; Marc Leishman, Brooks Koepka, Hank Lebioda, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Robert Streb, Beau Hossler, Jason Day, Harris English, and Russell Henley are tied for 7th at 9 under.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Putnam hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Putnam had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 4 under for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 17th, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 4 under for the round.
