Adam Scott shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Scott uses nice approach to set up birdie at Travelers
In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Adam Scott lands his 124-yard approach 9 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Adam Scott hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Scott finished his round tied for 16th at 8 under; Bubba Watson, Kramer Hickok, and Marc Leishman are tied for 1st at 12 under; Harris English and Brice Garnett are tied for 4th at 11 under; and Abraham Ancer, Brooks Koepka, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 6th at 10 under.
On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.
Scott got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Scott's 172 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Scott had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.
