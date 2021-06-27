-
Abraham Ancer putts well in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Abraham Ancer makes birdie on No. 15 at Travelers
In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Abraham Ancer makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Abraham Ancer hit 13 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ancer finished his round tied for 3rd at 11 under with Russell Henley, Brian Harman, Kramer Hickok, Harris English, and Brice Garnett; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 13 under; and Marc Leishman is in 2nd at 12 under.
On the par-4 third, Abraham Ancer's 143 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Abraham Ancer to 1 under for the round.
Ancer got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to even-par for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Ancer chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Ancer's tee shot went 231 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Ancer had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 4 under for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Ancer chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 5 under for the round.
