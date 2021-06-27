-
Aaron Wise shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Aaron Wise hit 14 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Wise finished his round tied for 66th at even par; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Russell Henley, Jason Day, and Cameron Smith are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, and Harris English are tied for 6th at 8 under.
Wise got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Wise chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Wise got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Wise to 2 over for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Wise got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 2 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Wise to 4 over for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Wise hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 3 over for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Wise's 110 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wise to 1 over for the round.
