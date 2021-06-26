-
Zach Johnson comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Zach Johnson holes birdie putt from off the green at Travelers
In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Zach Johnson sinks a 22-foot putt from a greenside collection area to make birdie at the par-4 9th hole.
Zach Johnson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Johnson finished his round tied for 31st at 5 under; Harris English is in 1st at 10 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 9 under; and Cameron Smith, Brice Garnett, Ian Poulter, Russell Henley, Bubba Watson, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Zach Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Zach Johnson to 1 over for the round.
After a 260 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
Johnson got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Johnson had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
