-
-
William McGirt shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Travelers Championship
-
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 26, 2021
-
Highlights
William McGirt drains a 25-foot birdie putt at Travelers
In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, William McGirt drains a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
William McGirt hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McGirt finished his round tied for 75th at 1 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Jim Herman, Bubba Watson, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson, Seamus Power, Russell Henley, Harris English, Cameron Smith, Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 5th at 7 under.
After a 266 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 first, McGirt chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McGirt to 1 over for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to 2 over for the round.
After a 263 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, McGirt chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McGirt to 4 over for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, McGirt hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, McGirt hit his 76 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McGirt to 2 over for the round.
At the 296-yard par-4 15th, McGirt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McGirt to 3 over for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, McGirt hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 2 over for the round.
McGirt got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McGirt to 3 over for the round.
-
-