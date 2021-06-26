-
6-over 76 by Will Gordon in third round of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Will Gordon's solid rough shot to set up birdie at Travelers
In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Will Gordon's 156-yard approach from the rough onto the green sets up a 14-foot putt to birdie the par-4 10th hole.
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Will Gordon hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Gordon finished his round in 79th at 4 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English, Jim Herman, Bubba Watson, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 6th at 7 under.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Gordon got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Gordon to 2 over for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Gordon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gordon to 3 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Gordon hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gordon at 4 over for the round.
Gordon got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 6 over for the round.
