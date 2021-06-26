-
-
Tyler Duncan shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Travelers Championship
-
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 26, 2021
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Tyler Duncan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 58th at 2 under; Jason Day and Harris English are tied for 1st at 10 under; Cameron Smith, Brice Garnett, Ian Poulter, Russell Henley, Bubba Watson, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson, Brian Harman, Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Kisner, Robert Streb, and Matt Jones are tied for 9th at 7 under.
Duncan got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 1 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Duncan's tee shot went 250 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Duncan hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.
-
-