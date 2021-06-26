-
Troy Merritt finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Troy Merritt's 102-yard wedge to 8 inches leads to birdie at Travelers
In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Troy Merritt hits his 102-yard wedge to 8 inches to set up birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Troy Merritt hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 9th at 7 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Russell Henley, Jason Day, and Cameron Smith are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, and Harris English are tied for 6th at 8 under.
Merritt got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Merritt hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Merritt hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to even for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
After a 269 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Merritt chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Merritt's tee shot went 169 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Merritt's 102 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to even for the round.
