  • Troy Merritt finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Travelers Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Troy Merritt hits his 102-yard wedge to 8 inches to set up birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Troy Merritt's 102-yard wedge to 8 inches leads to birdie at Travelers

