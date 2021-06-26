-
Tom Lewis shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tom Lewis drains 16-footer for birdie at Travelers
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Tom Lewis hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lewis finished his round tied for 57th at 2 under; Russell Henley, Bubba Watson, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Jason Day and Cameron Smith are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Brice Garnett and Harris English are tied for 6th at 8 under.
At the 431-yard par-4 third, Lewis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lewis to 1 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Lewis's tee shot went 211 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Lewis hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lewis at 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Lewis's 127 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 2 over for the round.
After a 330 yard drive on the 444-yard par-4 18th, Lewis chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lewis to 4 over for the round.
