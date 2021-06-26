-
-
Tom Hoge shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Travelers Championship
-
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 26, 2021
Tom Hoge hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 72nd at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Lucas Herbert, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 1 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to even for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hoge's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Hoge chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Hoge chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.
After a 255 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 17th, Hoge chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 over for the round.
-
-