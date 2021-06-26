-
-
Talor Gooch shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Travelers Championship
-
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 26, 2021
-
Highlights
Talor Gooch birdies No. 15 at Travelers
In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Talor Gooch makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Talor Gooch hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 47th at 3 under; Russell Henley, Bubba Watson, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Jason Day and Cameron Smith are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Harris English is in 6th at 8 under.
Gooch got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Gooch's 142 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to even-par for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Gooch's tee shot went 250 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Gooch chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 3 over for the round.
-
-