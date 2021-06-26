  • Stewart Cink shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Travelers Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Stewart Cink makes an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Stewart Cink sinks an 18-foot birdie putt at Travelers

