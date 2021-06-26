-
Stewart Cink shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Stewart Cink sinks an 18-foot birdie putt at Travelers
In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Stewart Cink makes an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Stewart Cink hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 64th at 1 under; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 11 under; Russell Henley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Kramer Hickok, Jason Day, Cameron Smith, and Brice Garnett are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a 294 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 first, Cink chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to even-par for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Cink chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Cink's 90 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to 5 over for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Cink chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 4 over for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 3 over for the round.
