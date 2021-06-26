-
Sepp Straka shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sepp Straka hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 30th at 5 under; Jason Day and Bubba Watson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English is in 3rd at 9 under; and Cameron Smith, Brice Garnett, Ian Poulter, Russell Henley, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 4th at 8 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Straka's tee shot went 211 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Straka hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Straka hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.
At the 411-yard par-4 12th, Straka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
