Seamus Power shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Seamus Power pitches to 4 feet and birdies at Travelers
In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Seamus Power pitches it to 4 feet and makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Seamus Power hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Power finished his day tied for 17th at 6 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Russell Henley, Jason Day, and Cameron Smith are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, and Harris English are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a 276 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 first, Power chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Power to 1 over for the round.
Power got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 2 over for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 third, Power had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 3 over for the round.
Power got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Power to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Power's 114 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 13th, Power's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 1 over for the round.
After a 264 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Power chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to even-par for the round.
