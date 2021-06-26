  • Seamus Power shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Travelers Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Seamus Power pitches it to 4 feet and makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Seamus Power pitches to 4 feet and birdies at Travelers

