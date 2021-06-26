-
Scottie Scheffler shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Travelers Championship
-
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Scottie Scheffler drains an 18-foot birdie putt at Travelers
In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Scottie Scheffler makes an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 2nd hole.
Scottie Scheffler hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round tied for 26th at 5 under; Russell Henley, Bubba Watson, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Jason Day and Cameron Smith are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Brice Garnett and Harris English are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 1 over for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Scheffler had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Scheffler's tee shot went 201 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Scheffler's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
Scheffler got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to even for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 421-yard par-4 14th, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.
