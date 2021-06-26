-
Satoshi Kodaira putts well in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Satoshi Kodaira's solid tee shot and birdie at Travelers
In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Satoshi Kodaira makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Satoshi Kodaira hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kodaira finished his round tied for 9th at 7 under; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 11 under; Russell Henley and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Jason Day and Cameron Smith are tied for 4th at 9 under.
At the 431-yard par-4 third, Satoshi Kodaira reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Satoshi Kodaira at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kodaira hit an approach shot from 88 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Kodaira hit his 70 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Kodaira hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.
