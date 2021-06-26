-
Sam Ryder shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
June 26, 2021
Sam Ryder hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his round tied for 65th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Ryder's his second shot went 39 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Ryder got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Ryder hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Ryder hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to even for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.
At the 296-yard par-4 15th, Ryder got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Ryder had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Ryder chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.
