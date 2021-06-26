-
Sam Burns shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sam Burns hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Burns finished his round tied for 14th at 6 under; Jason Day and Harris English are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jim Herman, Bubba Watson, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Dustin Johnson, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 6th at 7 under.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 1 over for the round.
Burns hit his tee at the green on the 158-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Burns to even for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Burns chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.
