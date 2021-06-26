-
-
Ryan Moore shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Travelers Championship
-
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 26, 2021
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Ryan Moore hit 14 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Moore finished his round tied for 66th at 1 under; Jason Day and Harris English are tied for 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson, Seamus Power, Jim Herman, Russell Henley, Brian Harman, Cameron Smith, K.H. Lee, Ian Poulter, Satoshi Kodaira, Ryan Armour, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 5th at 7 under.
Moore got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Moore had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Moore to 3 over for the round.
After a 267 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Moore chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Moore's 133 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.
At the 296-yard par-4 15th, Moore got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Moore to 2 over for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Moore's tee shot went 174 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Moore had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 2 over for the round.
-
-