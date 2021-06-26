-
Ryan Armour shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ryan Armour rolls in 29-footer for birdie at Travelers
In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Ryan Armour makes a 29-foot birdie putt on the par-4 2nd hole.
Ryan Armour hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 39th at 4 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Russell Henley, Jason Day, and Cameron Smith are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, and Harris English are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 third, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 eighth green, Armour suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Armour at 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 13th, Armour's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.
Armour got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.
At the 420-yard par-4 17th, Armour got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Armour to 2 over for the round.
