Russell Henley shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Russell Henley birdies No. 8 at Travelers
In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Russell Henley makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Russell Henley hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 3rd at 9 under with Jason Day and Cameron Smith; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, and Harris English are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Henley hit an approach shot from 74 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Henley hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Henley's tee shot went 185 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
