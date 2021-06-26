-
Robert Streb putts well in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Robert Streb hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streb finished his round tied for 9th at 7 under; Jason Day and Bubba Watson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English is in 3rd at 9 under; and Cameron Smith, Brice Garnett, Ian Poulter, Russell Henley, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 4th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Robert Streb chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Robert Streb to 1 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to even for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Streb hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Streb had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.
After a 263 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Streb chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.
