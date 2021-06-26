-
Robby Shelton finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Robby Shelton hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Shelton finished his round tied for 52nd at 3 under; Jason Day and Harris English are tied for 1st at 9 under; Cameron Smith, Bubba Watson, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson, Seamus Power, Russell Henley, Brian Harman, K.H. Lee, Ian Poulter, Satoshi Kodaira, Ryan Armour, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 6th at 7 under.
After a 281 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Shelton chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Shelton got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Shelton to even-par for the round.
