-
-
Phil Mickelson shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Travelers Championship
-
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 26, 2021
-
Highlights
Phil Mickelson caps his Round 3 with 38-foot birdie putt at Travelers
In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Phil Mickelson makes a 38-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Phil Mickelson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Mickelson finished his round tied for 73rd at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English, Jim Herman, Bubba Watson, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson, Seamus Power, Russell Henley, Cameron Smith, Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 6th at 7 under.
Mickelson got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to 1 over for the round.
At the 431-yard par-4 third, Mickelson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Mickelson at even-par for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Mickelson hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to even for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Mickelson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mickelson to 2 over for the round.
At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Mickelson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Mickelson at 2 over for the round.
-
-