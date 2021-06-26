  • Phil Mickelson shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Travelers Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Phil Mickelson makes a 38-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Phil Mickelson caps his Round 3 with 38-foot birdie putt at Travelers

    In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Phil Mickelson makes a 38-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.