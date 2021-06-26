-
Peter Malnati shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Peter Malnati hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his round tied for 57th at 3 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Lucas Herbert, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Malnati hit his 83 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Malnati hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to even for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Malnati's 127 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
Malnati got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to even-par for the round.
After a 252 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Malnati chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
