Paul Casey putts well in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Paul Casey's 105-yard wedge to 2 inches sets up birdie on No. 18 at Travelers
In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Paul Casey hits his 105-yard wedge to just 2 inches from the cup and taps in for birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Paul Casey hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Casey finished his round tied for 58th at 3 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English, Jim Herman, Bubba Watson, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson, Seamus Power, Russell Henley, Cameron Smith, Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 6th at 7 under.
On the 341-yard par-4 second, Paul Casey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Paul Casey to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Casey had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to even for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Casey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.
Casey got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to even-par for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Casey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Casey's 105 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.
