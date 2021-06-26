-
Patrick Rodgers shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Patrick Rodgers hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Rodgers finished his round tied for 73rd at even par; Jason Day, Brice Garnett, and Bubba Watson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Kramer Hickok and Cameron Smith are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Ian Poulter, Harris English, and Russell Henley are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
Rodgers got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 2 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 3 over for the round.
