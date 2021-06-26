-
Patrick Reed shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Extended Highlights
Patrick Reed’s Round 2 highlights from Travelers
In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Patrick Reed carded a 4-under 66 to get to 5-under for the tournament, placing him four strokes off the lead heading into the weekend.
Patrick Reed hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Reed finished his round tied for 25th at 5 under; Jason Day, Cameron Smith, Brice Garnett, and Bubba Watson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Russell Henley and Kramer Hickok are tied for 5th at 9 under; and Harris English, Ian Poulter, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 7th at 8 under.
At the 434-yard par-4 first, Reed reached the green in 2 and rolled a 45-foot putt for birdie. This put Reed at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Reed had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 eighth green, Reed suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Reed at 1 under for the round.
At the 462-yard par-4 10th, Reed got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reed to even for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Reed hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Reed at 1 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Reed had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reed to even-par for the round.
