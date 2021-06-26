  • Patrick Reed shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Travelers Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Patrick Reed carded a 4-under 66 to get to 5-under for the tournament, placing him four strokes off the lead heading into the weekend.
    Extended Highlights

    Patrick Reed’s Round 2 highlights from Travelers

