Patrick Cantlay shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Cantlay’s 29-foot par save at Travelers
In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Patrick Cantlay makes a 29-foot par putt on the par-4 15th hole.
Patrick Cantlay hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his round tied for 16th at 6 under; Russell Henley, Bubba Watson, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Jason Day and Cameron Smith are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Harris English is in 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Cantlay had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Cantlay got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cantlay to even for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 1 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to even-par for the round.
