Nate Lashley shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 26, 2021
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Nate Lashley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his round tied for 64th at 1 under; Jason Day and Harris English are tied for 1st at 10 under; Cameron Smith, Brice Garnett, Ian Poulter, Russell Henley, Bubba Watson, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson, Brian Harman, Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Kisner, Robert Streb, and Matt Jones are tied for 9th at 7 under.
After a 283 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Lashley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Lashley his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 117 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
