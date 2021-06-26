-
Maverick McNealy finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Maverick McNealy's up-and-down birdie at Travelers
In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Maverick McNealy pitches to 13 feet and makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Maverick McNealy hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 27th at 5 under; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 11 under; Russell Henley and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Jason Day, Cameron Smith, and Brice Garnett are tied for 4th at 9 under.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, McNealy hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
At the 462-yard par-4 10th, McNealy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.
McNealy got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to even for the round.
