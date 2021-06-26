-
Matt Jones putts well in round three of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
June 26, 2021
In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Matt Jones hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Jones finished his round tied for 9th at 7 under; Jason Day and Harris English are tied for 1st at 10 under; Bubba Watson is in 3rd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Kramer Hickok, Cameron Smith, Brice Garnett, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 8 under.
Matt Jones got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matt Jones to 1 over for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Jones chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Jones's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Jones's 114 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to even for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Jones hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Jones had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Jones chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.
